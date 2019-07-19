Lukashenko has given the absurdity of the occupation of Leningrad, but Putin didn’t even notice (video)
President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko disgraced at the next meeting with Vladimir Putin, publicly stating that Leningrad during the great Patriotic war was occupied (in fact the city survived the siege, but the enemy were not included). The network got a video with the historic discoveries of the “father”. It posted a net blogger Transfiguration Professor.
“This eternal leaders actually spit on the war and the blockade. They are ready to bear any nonsense on this account,” — says the author of the entry on Twitter.
Lukashenka, it turns out, believes that Leningrad during the great Patriotic war was occupied.
And sitting next to Leningrad, Putin even does not mind.
This eternal leaders actually spit on the war and the blockade.
They are ready to bear any nonsense on that score. pic.twitter.com/GrV1DgCoxn
— Prof. Transfiguration (@prof_preobr) 18 Jul 2019
Video is gaining popularity in the network and gathers a strong reaction.
“Historian, rancher and carpenter 4-th digit in retirement: they with lies to disgust”, — wrote G. Ross
“The Occupation Of Leningrad?.. It is not even schizophrenia… It’s complete *** Occupation is the occupation of the armed forces of States not belonging to him. The blockade action on the insulation object by eliminating all its external relations”, held the educational program Igor Aleksandrov.
“Woe to the historian that taught him history,” — responded the user of Belarus Selvestor Vivat.
We will remind, the President of Belarus is going on a visit to Ukraine. He accepted the invitation of President Vladimir Zelensky, with which it is often compared. Lukashenko intends to visit the Forum of regions in Zhytomyr. The event is scheduled for the autumn.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter