Lukashenko has made a new step towards integration with Russia
President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has initiated the acceleration of the negotiation process with Russia the programme of action for the deepening of integration. He stated this at a meeting with the leadership of the government.
In response, Ministers promised to “just now” to start practicing with colleagues all is not yet agreed issues for deeper integration with Russia, according to the state news Agency BelTA.
Upon completion of such agreement, the parties will be able to proceed with the development of road maps by sector. For consideration by the presidents of their plan to submit in November.
Earlier, Lukashenko said that Belarus is not going to unite with Russia, because in his opinion, there is no need.
