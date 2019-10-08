Lukashenko ‘no longer afraid’ and called the war in the Donbass conflict of Russia and Ukraine (PHOTOS)

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko urged Russia and Ukraine for closer negotiations on settling the situation in Donbas, calling it a conflict between the two countries. “Don’t after me to say that this is not a conflict of Russia and Ukraine. Yes, we should not ignore leaders of LNR and DNR is unrecognized. Yes, unrecognized, but they are there, they too cannot be avoided. It is a question of agreements. Importantly, the main parties (Ukraine and Russia) got involved in the consideration of this conflict and make decisions”, – said Lukashenko at the international forum “Minsk dialogue”. His words leads TASS.

According to Lukashenko, he has already discussed this issue with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, and they both understand the problem of the conflict as a war on the ground in Ukraine. Lukashenko said that Zelensky wants to resolve the conflict in the East of the country and understands what to do, but encounters the resistance of the internal and external forces. Therefore, conflict resolution should include the effective participation of the countries of Europe. “The Ukrainian conflict is not just a challenge, it requires a decision. If we decide, then we are on something. If not, we will get together to talk. But will be of little avail”, – Lukashenka stated.

In addition, the Belarusian leader reaffirmed the need to involve the USA to the Ukrainian issue, stressing that the US is involved in all political and economic processes. He reproached the US President Donald trump for his statement that “Europe does nothing” to resolve the conflict. “This is to dump the blame on others. If America, which is embroiled in this conflict, will not begin to move, then nothing will be done,” – concluded Lukashenko. On the need to involve negotiations, the United States, he said in October last year.

He also drew attention to the emerging danger of confrontation between East and West, the degree of the relations which have already reached, in his opinion, the limit. The Belarusian leader noted that the process of destruction of the arms control de-facto entered the home stretch following the recent release of USA and Russia from the Treaty on the elimination of intermediate-range and shorter-range. This step, he said, is “the last frontier”. He was confident that if Moscow and Washington agree to extend, then by 2021 the nuclear weapons in the world in General will not be adjusted. “Humanity is moving by leaps and bounds to the point where really the truth,” – concluded Lukashenko.

Press Secretary of the President Dmitry Peskov said that the resolution of the conflict in Ukraine is far more important task than defining the role of Moscow in it. “It doesn’t matter who someone thinks is important, he is ready to fulfill its obligations, and who is not ready”, – said Peskov. “The main thing – it is important to help Ukraine to cope with this vital problem of the South-East, to help Ukraine to solve the problem,” he said, Recalling that from the point of view of the Kremlin Russia is not a party to this conflict.

As stated by the radio station “Echo of Moscow” political analyst Dmitry Oreshkin, President of Belarus wants to demonstrate its autonomy and independence in connection with the situation in the Donbass, including because he realized his inability “to be the head of a unified state of Russia and Belarus”. “Lukashenko makes it clear that all the noisy rhetoric misses a deaf ear and a sober, pragmatic, European style assesses the situation. And the fact that he allows himself the right to demonstrate, means that he is no longer afraid of Russia and feels independent enough to make such statements,” – said Oreshkin.

From the point of view of the expert, the Lukashenka busy creating their own Belarusian identity, and increasingly positioning itself as an independent political leader, who equally with respect to Russia and to the West. However, this statement of the President of Belarus is unlikely to affect relations with Russia, as both countries are independent from each other. “Lukashenko understands very well the balance of interests and forces and doing what he thinks is necessary”, – concluded Oreshkin.