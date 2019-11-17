Lukashenko “peasant” cursed Union with Russia (video)
President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko criticized the proposal for further economic integration with Russia. In expressions, the Belarusian leader did not hesitate and made it pretty tough. And his position explained the constant tightening of conditions on the part of Russia.
“To… to need someone this Union? I have you say rustic, the peasant, as a peasant!” — said Lukashenko.
“We built barriers and not allowed us to market for certain types of goods… Listen, when you come in some sort of Union, you expect every month, every year will be better… And what happens to us? Us each year slip new condition… What is this Union, when we each only lose, we lose, and the conditions worse?“, asked the President of Belarus.
We will remind, statements about future economic relations with Russia, Lukashenka made at the polling station where he came to vote for the future Parliament. Despite the fact that earlier the politician claimed to have had enough of the presidency, November 17, Lukashenka promised that he would again run for President in 2020.
