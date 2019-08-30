Lukashenko refused to go to Poland for the 80th anniversary of the outbreak of the Second world war, to maintain the ‘outcast’ of Putin (PHOTO)

Loading...

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has arrived in Poland to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the outbreak of the Second world war, according to Rzeczpospolita, citing an informed source in Minsk. At the event he invited a Polish leader Andrzej Duda.

According to the newspaper, Lukashenko refused to come to Poland, since the commemorative events was not invited Russian President Vladimir Putin. For this reason, the Belarusian authorities “decided not to delegate the celebration of a senior politician”.

Press Secretary of the Belarusian President Natalia Eismont did not comment on this information.

As stated by the “Learned” press Secretary of the Belarusian foreign Ministry Anatoly Glaz, the country on memorial events in Warsaw will present the Ambassador extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Poland. “The invitation to the commemorative events was sent by the Polish side in the address of heads of member States of the European Union, NATO and the Eastern partnership. We are grateful to President of Poland for the invitation to the Belarusian head of state,” he added, but did not explain why Lukashenko has arrived in Warsaw.

With the Eyes emphasized the special role of the Soviet Union in the defeat of Nazi Germany. “We never cease to emphasize, and this is openly stated in our history books that it was the Soviet Union and all its peoples made a decisive and invaluable contribution to the victory over Nazism and the liberation of Europe. The terrible history of those times – a warning to the current world community of the need to keep peace and safety on earth,” he said.

Events dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the outbreak of the Second world war, will be held on the Westerplatte Peninsula near Gdansk, where 1 September 1939 began the invasion of Nazi troops in Poland. Also, the Polish authorities decided to spend part of the commemorative events in the capital Warsaw.

Already confirmed presence in the events of US President Donald trump. In addition Warsaw is counting on the arrival of German Chancellor Angela Merkel. “We have sent invitations to a wide range of leaders, so we expect and are confident that this will be a world-scale event,” said former Vice-Prime Minister of Poland Jacek Sasin.

He stressed that Russian leader Vladimir Putin an invitation not sent. Earlier, the Polish government also drew attention to the responsibility of the Soviet Union in the outbreak of the Second world war.

“First, the Soviet Union participated in the event on September 17 (the invasion of the red army in Poland from the East. – Approx. NEWSru.com), and thus began the Second world war. Earlier still was the Molotov – Ribbentrop Pact (agreement on a secret part between the USSR and Germany about the division of Europe into Nazi and Soviet spheres of influence. – Approx. NEWSru.com) and other events,” – said the Deputy of the office of the President of Poland Pavel Fly.

Then the Russian foreign Ministry has expressed bewilderment by the decision of Poland to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the Second world format, without the participation of Russia. Moscow saw this as another manifestation of “the twisted worldview of the Polish administration, which for the sake of momentary political “priorities” systematically falsificare chronicle of the Second world war and the postwar period”.

A more serious reason for the reluctance to invite Putin to a memorable event in Poland lies not in the various assessments of historical events, and refuse to abide by the basic norms of international law. So, Jacek Sasin said the Russian President “a leader of a country that uses military aggression against its neighbors.” “And I think that it would be inappropriate to mark the anniversary of the armed aggression against Poland with the participation of the leader, which is now drawn with its neighbors the same methods,” he added.

Later in Warsaw decided probably to “sweeten the pill”, addressed to Moscow. Press Secretary of the Polish President Blazej Spychalski announced the intention of the authorities to invite the Russian leader on the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz concentration camp (Auschwitz-Birkenau) in early 2020, says RBC. In Poland also said that Putin is not a persona non grata and could come back at any time.

On the political similarities between Vladimir Putin and Adolf Hitler’s policy of different countries spoke openly after the “Ukrainian crisis”. At the end of 2013 and beginning of 2014 in Ukraine began mass protests after the government slowed down the process of European integration. Many months of mass protest resulted in clashes with law enforcement officers. After the protesters managed to capture several administrative buildings, President Viktor Yanukovych in late February, ran outside Ukraine and found refuge in Russia.

In March 2014, with the participation of the Russian military were carried out the change of power in the Ukrainian Crimea and then held a referendum on joining Russia. “Due to the high moral and volitional qualities, good training and endurance of officers and soldiers managed in a peaceful and tranquil setting to hold a referendum. The population of the Crimea, to assess the correctness and high level of professional training of personnel of the Armed forces, with gratitude called the Russian military “polite people”, – stated in the report of the defense Ministry, which in late 2014 was briefed Vladimir Putin.

The referendum was attended by more than 80% of eligible voters. For reunification with Russia voted 96.7% and 95.6% of residents of Crimea and Sevastopol, respectively. 18 Mar 2014 Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a Treaty accepting the Republic of Crimea and Sevastopol into the Russian Federation, and on March 21 it was ratified by the Federal Assembly.

Ukraine considers Crimea as temporarily occupied territory. And the international community as a whole appreciates the actions of Russia as annexation and aggression against Ukraine. The UN General Assembly overwhelmingly did not recognize Russian ownership of the Crimea. The position of Russia was supported only by Armenia, Belarus, Bolivia, Cuba, North Korea, Nicaragua, Sudan, Syria, Venezuela and Zimbabwe.

In connection with the territorial dispute over Crimea Ukraine, USA, European Union and other countries imposed a series of sanctions against Russia, Russian businessmen and politicians, who visited the Crimea public figures and leading business on the Peninsula companies, both from Russia and from other countries. The fear of new sanctions was so great that in the Crimea, and 5 years after his rejection from the Ukraine refuse to work even the giants of Russian business, which is closely associated with the state (for example, Sberbank). However, Moscow believes that the question of supplies of Crimea is closed once and for all. “The issue is closed forever… there was a referendum,” – said Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev.