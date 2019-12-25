Lukashenko said that Belarus is ready to accept Russian athletes to participate in the Olympics
Alexander Lukashenko
President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said that his country is ready to help clean the Russian athletes at the Olympic games in 2020 in Tokyo will be achieved if the agreement between sports federations.
“We need to sit down and negotiate. If Federation will solve the issue, then why not? It will be a successful page in our relations on a very sore issue and we are family. Not exclude such an option, if it is true for Russians”, – quotes Lukashenka’s interview to radio station “Echo of Moscow” championat.com.
We will remind, on December 9 the Executive Committee of WADA decided to ban Russian athletes to participate in major international sports competitions for 4 years, and also to deprive the Russian anti-doping Agency (RUSADA) status of compliance with the international code.
RUSADA did not agree with the decision of the WADA. Russia will appeal against disqualification in the court of arbitration for Sport (CAS).