Lukashenko said that Minsk aimed at strengthening relations with Washington (PHOTO)

The Belarusian authorities will do everything to bilateral relations with the United States has developed and strengthened. This was stated on Tuesday by President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko at the meeting with U.S. Undersecretary of state for political Affairs David Hale in Minsk, reports “BelTA”.

“We will do everything to keep our relationship developed, – said Lukashenko. – As for our relationship with you, you very well know and are aware that this is not the only signal that we send to the leadership of the United States on normalization of relations.”

According to Alexander Lukashenko, it is not normal that in modern world, two States that once fought on the same side against the enemy, “today have, say, a weak relationship.”

In recent years, Belarus ‘ relations with the West improved, reports TASS. Minsk has raised their foreign status due to the role he played in resolving the conflict in Eastern Ukraine. However, despite a slight warming, the problems persist in the relationship.

In 2006, U.S. President George Bush against Alyaksandr Lukashenka and a number of officials and members of their families imposed sanctions in connection with violations of human rights in the country. Now the list remain ten high-ranking officials. Also, the US has imposed sanctions against Belarusian companies, however in 2015, the action against many of them was suspended.

After diplomatic scandal in 2008, between Minsk and Washington, which led to the withdrawal of ambassadors, the American diplomatic mission in Belarus is headed by charge d’affaires of the United States. In March this year the Minister of foreign Affairs of Belarus Vladimir Makei informed the American side about the lifting of restrictions on the number of American diplomats.

At a meeting with David Hale Lukashenka noted that the United States could help resolve the conflict in Ukraine. “As for the problems of Europe, especially Eastern Europe, particularly Ukraine, I am absolutely convinced today that without US involvement the conflict to resolve does not work”, – said the Belarusian President.

He added that this is the ABC of diplomacy: if you do not get something from negotiators, it is necessary to include new forces. “New ideas have to emerge,” – said the Belarusian leader.

In October 2018 Lukashenko also said that without Washington, it is impossible to find a way out of the crisis in the Donbass, reports “Interfax”. “Let’s be honest: if we fail to draw the table (of negotiations on the Donbass. – Approx. “Interfax”), the United States, it is unlikely that we will reach our goal,” – said the Belarusian President at the Munich security conference in Minsk.