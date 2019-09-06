Lukashenko said that the Mask gave him a Tesla, but Elon about this do not know
The story that the President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky “prevented” to his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko to change on the bike, what father said during the lesson on the Day of knowledge, has received unexpected continuation. For Tesla electric car, which, according to Lukashenko, he personally gave Elon Musk. It turned out that the founder of Tesla about it, nor sleep, nor spirit.
Recall that it all started with the fact that the high school student said the President of Belarus, that ecology would be very helpful if people move from cars to bikes. Alexander Lukashenko agreed with this and said that personally he was drawn to sit on the electric motorcycle or Bicycle, but “messed up” President Vladimir Zelensky, who promised to go to work on the two wheel transport. “I have an electric car Tesla. I sometimes test. Musk gave”, — said Lukashenko.
In the video the ninth minute.
In the modern world nothing is impossible — that if he gave the car to Alexander Lukashenko asked Elon musk directly on Twitter. “Oh, no”, was the reply.
Meanwhile, the “Belarusian partisan” has put forward two versions of the appearance of an expensive electric car from Lukashenk: “as the first version, we can assume that there were no benefactor, and the head of the country gave it to myself… the Second version is based on the experience of previous years. Has repeatedly reported about the expensive gifts to the head of Belarus with the Russian businessmen. Let us recall the statement Lukashenko that “Maybach” bought him for his birthday, “one Russian people”. One time it was believed that this person was the oligarch Mikhail Gutseriev”.
As previously reported “FACTS” at a meeting with high school students Lukashenko called mathematics studied in high school, “trash.”
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter