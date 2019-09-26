Lukashenko spoke Belarusian on the introduction of peacekeepers in Donbass
President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenkabout, again raised the question about the Belarusian peacekeepers in the Donbas. Lukashenko assured that he is ready to help peacekeepers, but ask for it will not wait until his word says Ukraine and Russia.
“If you (Ukraine) want, we closed 400 kilometers of uncontrolled border between Ukraine and Russia, we will close this border“, — said Lukashenko the Ukrainian media.
“We won’t ask for the peacemakers, the mediators. If you need to be, we are ready, “—said Lukashenko.
The President of Belarus reminded that Petro Poroshenko as President of Ukraine has rejected the proposal of the Belarusian peacekeepers. Now, after the change of power in Ukraine, Vladimir Zelensky, perhaps another opinion on this issue.
“The situation has changed. I think I will have the opportunity to speak on this subject with him (Zelensky), “—said Lukashenko.
Recall that in 2018, Belarus proposed the inclusion of its representatives in the composition of peacekeeping forces in the Donbas. In that time actively discussed the possibility of peacekeepers on the Ukrainian-Russian border. Practical realization of this initiative has not received, since Russia denies it is party to the conflict, and therefore wants peacekeepers exclusively on the demarcation line in the Donbas. In April 2019, Lukashenko said that the peacekeepers imposed will not be, and let the presidents of Ukraine and Russia do agree, if they need a mediator in the person of Minsk.
