Lukashenko wants to hold the Olympics with Ukraine, made a resonant statement
President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko would like to host the Olympic games, and would not mind for the sake of this purpose to unite with the geographic neighbors. The head of state said at a meeting with journalists during a visit to Brest, where he took part in the solemn ceremony of opening of the Western bypass of Brest.
“Of course, it is difficult for us to compete with the giants, but with, say, Ukrainians or Russians we are able to hold the Olympics. The objects for the Olympic games we are ready, now the national football stadium and build an arena for water sports. In the same Russia, for example, the entire infrastructure created under the football (in Ukraine after Euro-2012 infrastructure is also at a high level. — Ed.) — can easily take with them to the Olympics. They have objects, which we are lacking, so easily with them can make a competition of this scale“—the words Lukashenko BelTA website.
Note that the nearest international tournament Belarus will take in the coming weekend, 7-8 September in Minsk will host the athletics match between Europe and the United States.
Recall that in mid-July the President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky made a similar statement. Moreover, appropriate task the head of state instructed the Ministry of youth and sports and President of the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine Serhiy Bubka. “We need a plan, we say, ready in 3-4 years to build everything, and then you can be in line to host the Olympics. We should be ambitious“, — said Zelensky.
