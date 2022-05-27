Luna Skye in shock: the former reality TV candidate was the victim of a scam – X Gossip

Bad news for Luna Skye. On this Friday, May 27, 2022, in an Instagram story, the young woman shared a big mess she had just experienced. The latter was the victim of real fraud in the middle of the street.

A few months ago, Luna Skye created a wave of panic on social networks. After suffering terrible pain following a cosmetic surgery operation, the former reality TV star had to be hospitalized in an emergency in Los Angeles, where she lived, then in France . For long weeks, the latter had been placed under close surveillance, the victim of sepsis.

After having managed to narrowly escape thanks to the relentlessness of the doctors, Luna Skye had chosen to change of life, far from worries. It was on his Instagram account, on April 14, that the former figure of the show Les Princes and Princesses of Love had unveiled its brand new place of life: Morocco. “I never talk about it but… As a result, I don't do a lot of product placements because I prefer to focus on quality over quantity, […] I have another job. I'm working on it I'm not on vacation right now,” she said.

It's bad luck!

And while Luna Skye's health seems to be improving day by day, this change of life is not only good for the young woman. Indeed, in a new Instagram story dated May 27, the latter told of one of the galleys that had just happened to her a few minutes earlier. While the former reality TV candidate was at an ATM in Morocco with one of her friends, she was scammed in front of her eyes. “So I'm explaining to you, something crazy happened to me. So basically, once I put the card in the distributor, someone got off on a motorcycle and took my card out. and in fact there was my buddy who was next to me and I was a little further in the car, I was waiting to see if the machine was going to spit out my card. And I actually felt it… < strong>The guy took the card and he wasn't withdrawing any money but my friend thought he was taking his card back but in fact he wasn't taking my card“, she explained.

Before adding: “In fact, it's a fraud that also exists in France and I felt it […]. It was too weird the way he landed on a motorcycle just after. And of course, we couldn't do anything so I had to oppose my card“. More fear than harm for Luna Skye but the ex of Paga wanted to warn the members of his virtual community. “Take care of yourself,” she concluded.

