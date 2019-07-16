Lunar conspiracy and denial: why do not all believe in US landing on the moon. PHOTOS, VIDEOS
16 July marks 50 years since the start of the historic lunar mission of NASA “Apollo 11”. Four days later, on 20 July 1969, on the moon was first stepped on.
Man that was commander Neil Armstrong, who uttered his historic phrase: “one Small step for man, one giant leap for mankind,” writes the BBC.
The moon landing was the first big victory for the Americans, greatly lagged behind the USSR in the space race: the Soviet scientists and engineers before they had to withdraw the first the first man into earth orbit (Yuri Gagarin), and then in space (Alexei Leonov).
Since a natural satellite of the Earth managed to visit a total of 12 American astronauts, and not one Soviet or Russian astronaut.
This fact has given rise to one of the most famous conspiracy theories: that actually Neil Armstrong and buzz Aldrin never landed on the moon, and all the photos and videos of the landing — statement of the US government with the support of NASA and Hollywood to declare victory in the space race.
This belief is so established that even got a name: the Lunar conspiracy.
An important argument for supporters of this theory was the death in 1967 three astronauts who were preparing for the first manned flight to the moon but burned to death during a ground test a month before the scheduled start. They allegedly planned to tell the world the truth about the impending fraud, for which he was killed by U.S. authorities.
With the advent of the Internet and social networks, the number of supporters of this theory began to grow.
The fact that the Soviet Union never disputed the details of the mission “Apollo 11”, the conspiracy theorists don’t bother — although it was the Soviet scientists and the state propaganda would be primarily interested in exposing the fraud, having all the necessary means.
Despite this, decades after the landing are still people who are convinced that the whole story of “Apollo-11” — one large fake.
Only in the U.S. supporters of this theory are — half a dozen million, in Britain in the “Moon conspiracy” believes every sixth — especially this belief is prevalent among young people. Quite possibly, the proponents of this theory are any of your friends or relatives.
How to convince them otherwise? Russian service Bi-bi-si examines the main arguments of the conspiracy and explains why they do not stand up to scrutiny.
The light sources
Reason for doubt: the Sun is the only light source in the photos from the lunar surface. Thus, all that is in shadow should be completely black. However, we can clearly see objects in the shade (for example, buzz Aldrin comes out of the machine in the picture below), and it means that somewhere over hid lighting.
Explanation: an Error hidden in the first statement. To see objects in shadows from the Sun, do need additional light sources but the lighting has nothing to do with it.
The fact that the Sun in these photos is not the only source of light. The sunlight reflected off the lunar surface and scattered in all directions, illuminating the objects located in the shade. So we can see them.
Think about it: even if the window of your room looking West, at dawn it will still be lighter thanks to a diffused light.
To be convinced of insolvency of the argument, try it sometime, being on the beach on a bright Sunny day, to face your own shadow.
Starless sky
Reason for doubt: on Any photo or video of the landing crew, we don’t see stars, though in the absence of atmosphere they must Shine even brighter than on Earth. It is obvious that the filming done in the pavilion.
Explanation: the whole thing in a short exposure. Whether it is a little longer, the stars would have been visible well — but would be lost themselves astronauts.
The brightness and detail of the picture depends on the amount of light captured on the tape. If not, the photo will turn dark; if too much overexposed.
Regulate the amount of light in two ways: by the opening width of the lens (aperture) and the time during which it remains open (shutter speed). It’s especially hard to take pictures when foreground and background are very different in luminance.
On a bright Sunny day try to go to the shadow and to make selfi on the background of the light-flooded landscape — without the use of additional “smart” functions like HDR. You will have to choose: either to remove are distinguishable face for much peresvecheno and blurred background, or a beautiful landscape with a dark spot instead of a photographer.
About the same choice I had to make the crew “Apollo-11”, but there was the opposite: the light-flooded surface of the moon and the astronauts on the dark background of the sky.
A short excerpt allows us to see brightly lit objects (although white suits on many shots still overexposed), but not to see stars.
The same effect can be seen in this picture of the ISS taken in 2011 with flying away from the station of the Soyuz spacecraft. As you can see, the sky on it, too, was absolutely starless.
Where is the crater and where is the dust?
Reason for doubt: When landing the lunar module “eagle” was to leave an impact crater in the loose lunar soil, but in the photo there is no crater under the ship is not visible. In addition, rising from the impact dust had to settle on the supports of the module, but it is not.
Explanation: let’s Not forget that lunar gravity is about six times smaller than the earth — and therefore the effect of the shot there is much less than we imagine based on experience.
Directly in front of the module touch down at a speed of approximately 15 cm per second, and landing at the end was so soft that the astronauts did not even realize at what moment it touched the surface.
Usual terrestrial views mislead us about the dust. We know that when you launch missiles or hit small ground the dust scatters in all directions.
However, on Earth it carries the flow of air, and the moon is no atmosphere. The result of the lunar dust the top layer of soil was disturbed only where it touched the pillars themselves or exhausts of jet engines, flown apart in hand on a ballistic trajectory, and she was physically unable to “settle”.
The ripples on the flag
Reason for doubt: the US Flag, set by astronaut buzz Aldrin, flying like the wind. But on the moon, as noted above, there is no air and therefore cannot be the wind. It is obvious that the scene was shot on Earth.
Explanation: Air on the moon do not, therefore, the upper edge of the cloth holds the horizontal rod — otherwise it would instantly hanging off.
This rod was folding, but after landing a sliding mechanism stuck a little, and stretch the cloth to its full length, the astronauts did not happen. That is why the fabric doesn’t look stretched and it is obvious sbaret.
In the photo above it really gives the impression that the flag fluttering in the wind.
However, the original video of NASA perfectly clear that the flag is set in motion only when the flag touch the astronauts and produce with him any manipulation.
Let’s air on the moon there, but the waves there has not been canceled — and every movement of the metal pole to which is attached the cloth is transmitted to the panel and causes it to fluctuate.
Soil samples
Reason for doubt: the Fragments of rocks of extraterrestrial origin, which the astronauts demonstrated as evidence of his landing on the moon, not necessarily brought out — it may be collected in the Antarctic meteorites that came to Earth themselves.
Explanation: In the Antarctic really is sometimes possible to find a small stone fragments ejected from the lunar surface with powerful blows of asteroids and spacecraft ever to visit the Earth — however, not so much.
The astronauts brought back to Earth with a total of 382 kg of samples of lunar rocks (in six visits).
The rocks studied not only American scientists, but also their colleagues from around the world — including Russia, Japan and China. They could easily detect a fake, but came to the conclusion that the soil is identical in composition with the samples, previously found in Antarctica. There is one important difference.
When passing through the dense layers of the atmosphere meteors melted from the friction. On the rocks brought back by NASA astronauts, no such traces — and thus, they could not have come from outer space alone.