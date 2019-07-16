Lunar Eclipse: when and where to watch it
17 Jul at 00:31 Moscow time (21:31 on 16 July GMT) will be a partial lunar Eclipse. It can be seen in most parts of Europe and in Ukraine. Before this unique lunar Eclipse, the Earth’s inhabitants could watch a month ago — in the night from 16 to 17 June.
Maximum phase of the Eclipse will come in a few minutes — at 0:40 (Kyiv time). The moon will enter the Earth’s shadow at 65%. After that, the satellite of the Earth go into a stage of full moon.
Note, in the US, this full moon is called “reindeer”. This is due to the fact that at this time of year a deer has new horns. Also, this phenomenon is called the storm Moon because of the frequent thunderstorms in the summer.
Doctors warn that the Eclipse may affect the health of people who will experience headaches, fatigue and irritation, especially should steer clear of chronic patients and the elderly.
Recall that a lunar Eclipse is a phenomenon that occurs when Earth is between the sun and the Moon and the Moon in the shadow or penumbra of the Earth.
It can be full — when the sun’s rays for some time do not fall directly on the surface of the moon. During this Eclipse the moon’s surface the Earth becomes dark red, but it does not disappear completely.
A partial Eclipse is when the shadow gets only part of the moon. With this Eclipse part of the moon remains in partial shade and is illuminated by sunlight.
