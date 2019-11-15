Lunch from the garbage can: what is prepared the Americans for the sake of the planet
The Americans are trying to reduce their carbon footprint, although some of them may seem too radical. This writes the “Voice of America”.
The last time a California climate scientist Peter Kalmus been on a plane in 2012.
According to him, he was literally sick from thinking about what he “steals” the future of their children, leaving a large carbon footprint, and he promised to never fly ever.
The administration of U.S. President Donald trump does not hide his negative attitude to climatology, but that didn’t stop some ordinary Americans to find opportunities for a radical reduction of their own carbon footprint in the hopes of persuading others to follow their example.
In 2009 Kalmus already finished graduate school and continued to study when he became increasingly concerned about the prospect of climate crisis.
Based on your knowledge as a scientist, he has calculated the emissions associated with different aspects of his life, and was surprised to find that the electricity consumption is only a fraction compared to air travel.
“I started to think over that less to fly. I tried to be vegetarian for a month and I liked it”, he said.
40-year-old Tarek of Maassarani engage in paid consulting in the US Institute of peace.
If you look at people like it, some may find that in his philosophy they reach extremes.
After two years ago his sons moved to his mother to Utah, he left his home in the suburbs of Washington, and since then lives on the line at your friends.
In terms of transport it is almost completely relies on his bike, including in the winter. In addition, Maassarani tries to avoid purchases of new products because of the intensity of their production.
Instead, he uses second-hand goods and, in his words, “it extends the life of things much longer compared to most people.” For example, he manages to use worn cell phones and laptops of a decade ago.
He mainly eats food from dumpsters and discarded food at the conferences which he attends, calling himself a “vegan supply and demand”.
“This means that I do not buy animal products, trying to create demand for such products,” he explains.
But if in the dumpster or on the buffet to which he comes last, he finds only the meat, he uses it.
Of maassarani acknowledges that its case beyond reasonable for most people, and that such a lifestyle is possible only in a “society of excessive consumption”, as he calls it.
“I understand that if this excess were not, it wouldn’t have worked, but, on the other hand, there would be no problems,” he says.
Kalmus, who wrote a book about his experience, says that to achieve critical goals aimed at preventing disaster will require “rapid cultural transformation” that can help the action of the individual resistance.
“Everyone was disturbed due to large-scale changes at the grassroots level over the past one to two years,” he says, pointing to the global youth movement for action in climate protection.
People can contribute to this movement, for example, to tell others about what steps they personally take.
“In this case, when you say: “It’s really important,” your words are backed up by the truth of your actions,” says Kalmus.