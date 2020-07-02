Lunin defended the fifth “dry” match for “Oviedo” and took the club out of the relegation zone (video)
Andrey Lunin
Yesterday in the framework of the 37th round of the Spanish Segunda temporary club Ukrainian Andrey Lunin – “real Oviedo” took “Mirandês”.
The match ended with a minimum victory of owners – 1:0.
As a result, “Oviedo” climbed out of the relegation zone, ahead by 3 points his main rivals for a fall – the “Numancia” and “Lugo”, which is another Ukrainian – Vasyl Kravets.
And Lunin in the match against the “Mirandês” received the highest score among the players of both teams.
This match was for 21-year-old player of the national team of Ukraine of the fifth “dry” in the “Oviedo”. Andrew, whose rights belong to real Madrid, has not conceded in three of their last four games, “Oviedo”.
All in all, the Ukrainian has played for Azules 15 matches in Second division, conceding 13 goals.
Highlights of the match “real Oviedo” – “Mirandês” , on the site of the official broadcaster of La Liga.