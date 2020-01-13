Lunin dragged Valladolid in the next round of the Spanish Cup (video)
January 13, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
Andrey Lunin
In the 1/32 finals of the Spanish Cup club Andrey Lunin – Valladolid was played in Andalucia for “Marbella”.
After the main and extra time the score was a draw – 1:1.
All decided a series of 11-meter shots in which the main character was owned by a “real” Ukrainian goalkeeper.
Andrew reflected 2 the penalty spot Elias Perez and Danny Perez and brought “Valladolid” in the 1/16 finals of the Cup.
Note that for Lunin this match became only the second this season for Valladolid.