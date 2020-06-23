Lunin drags “real Oviedo” up (video)
Andrey Lunin
In the framework of the 34th round of the Spanish Segunda “real Oviedo”, which is on loan, Andrey Lunin, gained an important victory in the fight for survival, beating in Gijon sporting – 1:0.
Thanks to the victory in Asturias “Oviedo” broke away from the relegation zone by 2 points.
In the current season on account of Ukrainian 12 matches of the Segunda, where he missed as many goals in three matches played “zero”.
It is expected that at the end of the lease agreement Lunin will return to real Madrid, where he will be understudy to Thibaut Courtois next season.