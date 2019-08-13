Lunin gave its consent to the transition to rent, media
Andrey Lunin
Ukrainian goalkeeper Madrid “real” Andrey Lunin on loan he will start next season in “Valladolid”, says Marca.
According to the source, the clubs have agreed the transfer of 20-year-old goalkeeper of the national team of Ukraine. In addition, he Lunin also expressed a desire to move.
Note that the President of “Valladolid” is a legendary Brazilian footballer Ronaldo, who previously played for real.
In a potential new club, Andrew will need to fight with a 30-year-old Jordi by Masipa, who last season played 35 matches.
Let’s add that yesterday real Madrid played a friendly game against Roma (2:2, penalties 4:5). It is noteworthy that in the match with the Romans Lunin in the application of “real” was replaced by an 18-year-old Tony Fuidos Ribera.
Recall that last season the world champion (U-20) is also held in the lease – in “Leganes”.