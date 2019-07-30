Lunin have a chance to stay at Real Madrid main goalkeeper got injured
Thibaut Courtois
The main goalkeeper of real Madrid Thibaut Courtois was injured, according to Marca.
Medical staff “creamy” diagnosed 27-year-old Belgian sprain of the left ankle of the II degree.
The source alleges that because of an injury to Thibaut was out for 2-3 weeks and may miss the start of the new season.
It gives a good chance to Ukrainian Andrey Lunin not to go to rent, at least until winter.
Recall that in the first match of the season-2019/20 championship of Spain “real” will meet on 17 August with “Celta”.
Last season Courtois took part in 35 games for Madrid, the club, conceding 48 goals.
