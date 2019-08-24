Lunin helped real Madrid to win the first test match in the season (video)
Andrey Lunin
Munich hosted the bronze final of the tournament Audi Cup.
“Real” was stronger than Fenerbahce 5:3 – a hat-trick scored Karim Benzema.
In the “Royal” club in the second half when the score was 2:2 on the field there was Andrey Lunin, and on 59-th minute of the Ukrainian goalkeeper missed the ball after a long range strike from Turkish midfielder Ozan Tufan.
Note that the head coach of real Madrid Zinedine Zidane was satisfied with the 20-year-old Ukrainian.
“When we return to Madrid, we look at the situation with each of the goalkeepers. Matter what he thinks each player. I’m glad Lunin played today against Fenerbahce. He is very good. Together we will make the right decision”, – quotes the coach AS.
We will add that in the final of the tournament met “Bavaria” and “Tottenham”.
Turned out to be stronger English club – regular time 2:2 on a penalty 6:5.