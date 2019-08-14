Lunin left real Madrid and moved to the “Valladolid”

August 14, 2019
Real Madrid and real Valladolid cf have agreed on a one-year lease of the Ukrainian goalkeeper Andrei Lunin, the official website of the Blanquivioletas.

Today 20-year-old Lunin hold their first training session with new team and when you will communicate with journalists at a press conference.

Recall that last season he also spent in rent in “Leganes”, but appeared infrequently, after losing the competition Ivan Cuellar.

In “Valladolid”, apparently a native of the Region will also face high competition in the face of Jordi Masipa, who has played 35 of the 38 matches in the previous drawing Examples. The pupil of “Barcelona” enjoys great respect from both the club and partners, and fans.

Last season Valladolid took the 16th place in the championship.

