Lunin made an unfortunate mistake in his debut match for “Oviedo” (video)
January 17, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
Andrey Lunin
Ukrainian goalkeeper Madrid “real” Andrey Lunin, now playing for “real Oviedo” on loan, made a ridiculous mistake in his debut match for the club.
In the match of 23 th round of Segunda against “Almeria” Lunin came out in the starting lineup. However, the hosts managed to upset twice, and they did it in the 2nd half.
And if the first missed goal, scored by Darwin Nunez’s penalty, the guilt of the Ukrainians there, the second goal of the Nunez fault Lunin obvious.
Andrew is too far out of the gate and found no understanding with the defender Ariyasom than regularly and have used Nunez.
We will add that “Oviedo” occupies 17-e a place in standings.
