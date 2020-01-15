Lunin moved to a new club
Andrey Lunin
The goalkeeper of the national team of Ukraine Andrey Lunin, owned by real Madrid, became a player, “Oviedo” on loan until the end of the season, the official website of the club from the capital of Asturias.
Recall that the first part of the season Lunin spent in rent in “Valladolid”, for whom he played only 2 matches in the Cup of Spain.
For a new club Lunin will debut tomorrow, January 16, in the away match against almería.
“Oviedo” is the 17-th place in Second division.