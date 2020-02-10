Lunin said the ultras Rayo Vallecano over the Cuckoo: the goalkeeper is voted man of the match against Rayo (video)
Andrey Lunin
Ukrainian goalkeeper “real Oviedo” Andrey Lunin recognized as the best player of the match of the 27th round of Segunda against “Rayo Vallecano”, according to Eldesmarque.com.
Lunin for his successful game is not allowed Rayo to win a victory over one of outsiders Segunda – match ended in a draw 1:1.
Andrew played the full 90 minutes. During this time he made four saves.
Note that Lunin missed all five games for the Spanish team. Previously he conceded twice in the match against Almeria and one times in games with “Wescoe”, “Girona” and “Albacete”.
Despite this, Andrew was voted by fans “Oviedo” best player in January in his team.
Ukrainians in mid-January joined the “Oviedo” on loan from real Madrid.
The first part of the season he spent in “Valladolid”, but played for the team only two games in the Cup of Spain.
“Oviedo” with 29 points is in the 17th position of Segunda.
Recall that Rayo Vallecano were punished for the behaviour of their fans in the match against Albacete, who accused the Cuckoo of fascism.