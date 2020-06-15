Lunin shone in the match of Segunda (video)
June 15, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
Andrey Lunin
21-year-old Ukrainian goalkeeper “real” Andrey Lunin, acting up to the end of the season for the team from Oviedo on loan, brilliantly played match 32 th round of Segunda against “Ponferradina” (0:0).
Andrew a few times really helped his team. And on 74 minutes pulled the dead ball flying into the top corner.
Thus, Lunin played their second game on zero.
In the end, the Ukrainian goalkeeper was named best player of the match.
Note the club from the capital of Asturias in Segunda is fighting for survival, ahead of Deportivo for saving 19-th place only on additional indicators.
A review of the match on the official website of La Liga.