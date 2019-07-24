Lunin was struck by the partners in the “real” with their skills (video)
20-year-old Ukrainian goalkeeper Andrei Lunin prepared in the “real” to start the new season. They are now in the USA, where they take part in the International Champions Cup.
Let our compatriot has not yet received playing time in games against the top teams of Europe (recall the “butter” in the tournament lost to Bayern Munich, and won in a penalty shootout with the London “Arsenal”), with the goalie skill to a fairly high level. This is clearly to demonstrate the star partners to the natives of the Region, in the Kharkiv region, managed during training, when Andrew, alternately in spectacular jumps beats beats ISCO, Karim Benzema, Marcelo and others.
Note that Lunin most likely will not remain at Real Madrid for the upcoming season, because they do not want to be the third goalkeeper in the team following the Belgian Thibaut Courtois and Costa Rican keilor Navas with a. Ukrainians in their ranks want to see a few Spanish clubs — among them, “leganés”, which Andrew played last season, “Betis” and “Valladolid”.
.
