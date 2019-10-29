Lupita Nyong’o came out in a bright way
36-year-old Kenyan-Mexican actress chose to make his appearance a feminine outfit.
In Los Angeles hosted the festive award ceremony Governors Awards. This award is called the rehearsal “Oscar”, very often guests, nominees and winners of the Governors Awards become candidates for “Oscar”.
Among the guests of the ceremony this year, I could see many stars of the first magnitude. On the red carpet of the ceremony came Charlize Theron, Laura Dern, Jennifer Lopez, saoirse Ronan, Dakota Johnson, Scarlett Johansson, Meg Ryan, Renee Zellweger, Lupita nyongo and others.
Lupita nyongo has attracted the attention of a bright outfit. The actress wore a translucent fishnet Maxi dress with a halter neckline, embroidered with colorful flower appliqués. In this outfit she looked like a girl-spring.
Lupita’s hair gathered in a ponytail, and the makeup was focused on the shades of turquoise color. Your bow it complements gold jewelry with colored stones rings and earrings.