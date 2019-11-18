Lutsenko was embarrassing because of the “deep” knowledge of the English language
Yuriy Lutsenko, who previously held the position of General Prosecutor of Ukraine, disgraced in the network.
Some time ago, the Ukrainian correspondent Christopher Miller shared a new post on his page on the social network twitter. Journalist ridiculed a controversial political figure, former Prosecutor General of Ukraine Yuriy Lutsenko, who decided to demonstrate knowledge of the English language.
So, in the social network Facebook Lutsenko in English written accusations towards the ex-Ambassador of the United States of America in Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch, “She lies. And I have a proof”, which means “She’s lying. And I have proof”.
Christopher shared the link to this commentary, and laughed: “Lessons Lutsenko in English paid off, I see.”
Lutsenko”s English lessons paying off I see. https://t.co/gaXEyodMgu
— Christopher Miller (@ChristopherJM) December 15, 2019