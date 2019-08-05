Luxurious Dua Lipa became the face and “voice” of the new fragrance YSL Beautе
August 5, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
Loading...
The singer posed for YSL Beauty.
In early June it became known that one of the most popular performers of our time, Dua Lipa, became the face and “voice” of the new fragrance YSL Beautе. The veil of secrecy, the singer opened tonight by posting on Instagram the first frame of the advertising campaign of the perfume Libre.
Whether the intriguing photo cropped, or Dua do posing with a luxurious aroma almost Nude. On this hint, and the bottle is reminiscent of the naked female body, and as braided with Golden ornaments.
“Freedom” is the name of the new product could not be better characterize the very Linden: provocative and sincere.
Loading...