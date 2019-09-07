Luxurious Irina Shayk became the face of the new line of the brand Calvin Klein
Irina Shayk’s personal life so worried all of a month ago, finally managed to switch the attention of my active followers to her work. The girl showed another successful project – she became the face of a new line of world famous brand Calvin Klein.
33-year-old beauty has posted on his page is very seductive frame – Topless, Irina is holding a handbag from the new collection. A girl wearing only a black crop-top with an impressive neckline and voluminous sleeves, she partially closed the bag. But the fragile shoulders, long shapely legs and delicate hands still in the foreground.
Irina hair smoothly combed, and makeup done in the style of the vamp: with expressive eyes and sensual lips. The final touch is a large Hoop earring and a manicure in natural colours. Signature Irina noted that the new handbag collection can be found at the link.
The model looks good, as always, so less than an hour her photo attracted about 100 000 likes. And the review is dominated by an Emoji of fire.