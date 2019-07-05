Luxurious Naomi Campbell shone on the show Valentino kulturnom outfit
49-year-old supermodel arrived at the show Maestro
Naomi Campbell was another guest of the show Valentino that took place yesterday in Paris. The famous supermodel came on the show in the company of the chief editor of British Vogue Edward Enninful and British journalist Derek Blasberg. The men chosen for the secular event classics. And Naomi appeared before the photographers in all their glory, in the image of the luxury show – long jumpsuit in pink with a print from Valentino. With wide sleeves and pants, colorful stripes, feathers on the chest and a bow-belt, it was called the Association of exotic bird. Supplemented by his wide-brimmed hat is a soft pink shade, and also handbag, in perfect harmony with the whole onion. The eye of a model wearing a pair of black sunglasses. And your feet shod sandals on a massive platform. As always, she has not forgotten about the favorite accessory of numerous bracelets on both arms.
Its output is the famous beauty published on the page on Instargram, making a detailed signature. “Yesterday’s arrival on the show #ValentinoHauteCouture #FallWinter1920 with @edward_enninful @derekblasberg. It was another awesome, powerful show for @maisonvalentino. @pppiccioli, moments that you can create, absolutely lovely, gorgeous and original. I’m always in awe of you and your vision!!!”.
Many fans of “black Panther” could not hold back words of admiration from a beauty. They noticed that the shade of her incredible face. And what a model it is impossible to give 49.