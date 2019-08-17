Luxurious Nikki reed on the cover of the edition Shape: “I’m not perfect, but aware of their impact on the planet”

| August 17, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments
Loading...

Most viewers know Nikki reed as the star of “Twilight” and beloved Ian Somerhalder, but not all know how much effort she throws into the fight for a clean environment. About this actress recently spoke with publication Shape.

Роскошная Никки Рид на обложке издания Shape: «Я не идеальная, но осознаю свое влияние на планету»

According to Nikki, to the people you need to convey the right messages:

I’m not perfect, but I’m realizing that I have equal pay for the resources you use. My theory is that as soon as you realize your impact on the planet, you can no longer remain indifferent. Knowing about the benefits of reusable water bottles and grocery bags, you’ll start to take them. Knowing about the problems with water shortages, you will not be wasteful to leave the tap open. You will begin to see the world differently. You will make an extra effort, because your conscience will not allow you to sit idly by. To be lazy is easy, but as easy to be considerate and compassionate.

Reid is the founder of the company BaYou With Love, which produces environmentally friendly means to care for himself and jewellery made in collaboration with Dell motherboards from old computers. Her husband Ian in 2010 became the founder of the Fund for the protection of the environment Ian Somerhalder Foundation, for which the spouses in 2017 received a humanitarian award for Jameson Ranch Animal Rescue Humanitarian Tribute.

Share Button
Loading...

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.