Luxurious Nikki reed on the cover of the edition Shape: “I’m not perfect, but aware of their impact on the planet”
Most viewers know Nikki reed as the star of “Twilight” and beloved Ian Somerhalder, but not all know how much effort she throws into the fight for a clean environment. About this actress recently spoke with publication Shape.
According to Nikki, to the people you need to convey the right messages:
I’m not perfect, but I’m realizing that I have equal pay for the resources you use. My theory is that as soon as you realize your impact on the planet, you can no longer remain indifferent. Knowing about the benefits of reusable water bottles and grocery bags, you’ll start to take them. Knowing about the problems with water shortages, you will not be wasteful to leave the tap open. You will begin to see the world differently. You will make an extra effort, because your conscience will not allow you to sit idly by. To be lazy is easy, but as easy to be considerate and compassionate.
Reid is the founder of the company BaYou With Love, which produces environmentally friendly means to care for himself and jewellery made in collaboration with Dell motherboards from old computers. Her husband Ian in 2010 became the founder of the Fund for the protection of the environment Ian Somerhalder Foundation, for which the spouses in 2017 received a humanitarian award for Jameson Ranch Animal Rescue Humanitarian Tribute.