Luxurious Tina Karol became the face of famous brand
Tina Karol and national jewelry brand “Ukrzoloto” has teamed up to inspire Ukrainians to transformation.
In November it became known that Tina is now the face and Ambassador of Ukrainian jewelry company “Ukrzoloto”. Singer and jewellery brand with 20 years of history come together for the good of the mission is to remind every Ukrainian woman that she is unique and multi-faceted!
The star has already been seen in jewelry of the brand when he performed the national Anthem of Ukraine on Independence Day in 2019 and on the TV show “Dancing with the stars.” But now the cooperation has been confirmed officially.
Campaign slogan: “You are unique! Change every day to choose what it is you’ll be today.”
It is no coincidence that Tina — the new face of Ukrzoloto. The representatives of the brand say that their way of Tina embodies their philosophy is to change, transform and love each of their women’s faces. Tina — the very embodiment of feminine versatility, they are always different, knows how to surprise the audience and is not afraid to experiment with images.
“Women have a lot of intonations. Ideally, all the female face should be in harmony with each other, complement each other”, says Tina.
For the advertising campaign, the singer poses in seven key images: she is soft, radiant, energetic, charming, mysterious, passionate and honest. Under each mood Tina picks up different decorations: we see her in the emerald earrings, diamond rings and amazing necklace with yellow cubic Zirconia.
Tina commented:
“I try to be just honest. My appearance that’s a reflection of my inner world, my state of mind at the moment”.
Creativity of the singer and the values of the company’s broadcast one thought: a woman should not be restricted to one way, it is beautiful in each of its incarnations. Jewelry — jewelry is a code, a way to Express the mood of women with fine detail. Representatives of the “Ukrzoloto” and Tina Karol are convinced that the “unique You!” will inspire all Ukrainians to a great transformation.