Luxury analog new Chevrolet Captiva shows record sales
Analog new Chevrolet Captiva 2020 released in India under the British brand MG.
This car gets the name MG Hector and expanded list of available equipment.
Sales of new products launched on 27 June, and to date, the dealers of the brand scored already 28 thousand of prepaid applications for this luxury cross.
The production capacity of the Indian GM-SAIC is not enough to satisfy such a high demand. In the end, the food order was “frozen” and Hector MG sold over the next six months.
While the novelty is available only in India. Here, the crossover gets a-liter gasoline turbo engine capacity of 150 horsepower, or two-liter diesel Multijet II with FCA returns 170 HP AWD this crossover is not expected, even for a fee. Transmission six – speed “mechanics” or “robot”.
In addition to standard equipment, buyers MG Hector could count on the leather interior and glass roof with sunroof, automatic braking, intelligent cruise control, camera circular video review, as well as advanced multimedia with a huge vertical display.