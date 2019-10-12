Luxury analog Range Rover from Zotye updated
The company Zotye “refreshed” their flagship model Zotye T700.
The developers T700 is clearly inspired by the appearance of the British crossover Range Rover: a profile “Chinese” is very reminiscent of this SUV.
If desired, the exterior of the T700 and you can see echoes of other popular models.
For example, the rear lights are made in the spirit of the Jaguar F-Pace. But inside the car we see a large LED display as the models of Volvo.
After restyling the top version of the cross received the retractable door handles as the range Rover, grown-up touchscreen multimedia and collision avoidance while reversing.
The movement of front-wheel drive Zotye T700 leads 190-horsepower turbo two liter, combined with eight-speed “automatic”.
The cabin can be two – or three-row, and in the list of available options, new items appear on a digital “tidy”, adaptive cruise control, glass roof with sunroof, the system control lanes, leather interior and more.