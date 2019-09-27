Luxury outlet Catherine Deneuve on Paris fashion week
75-the summer legend of world cinema live an active social life.
Recently we saw Catherine Deneuve at the Saint Laurent show, the star came in a transparent blouse with lurex, on the shoulders Deneuve put on a short black coat, in his hands was keeping the clutch from Saint Laurent. Output has attracted worldwide attention.
And then Catherine took part in the event Roger Vivier Press in a hotel in Vivier, which took place in the framework of the Paris fashion week.
And it was another sumptuous release. Deneuve was in black pants and sweater, over which she wore a scarlet coat. On the feet of the Actresses were black patent leather ballet flats with large gold buckles in her hands she held a blue clutch bag with rhinestone embellished clasp.