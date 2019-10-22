Luxury save from Buffon recognized as the event of the round in Serie A
October 22, 2019 | Sport | No Comments|
In the eighth round of the championship of Italy “Juventus” in his field defeated the “Bologna” with the account 2:1 and continued to lead the championship standings.
The Bolognese had all the chances to avoid defeat, but in injury time already luxury shock forward guests Rodrigo Palacio made through himself in falling, no less luxurious save game reflected the 40-year-old goalkeeper of Juventus Gianluigi Buffon.
Note that today the Old lady on the “Allianz stadium” will play the third round of the group stage of the Champions League against Moscow “Locomotive”.