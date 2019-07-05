Luxury Vera Brezhnev became the Ambassador of the jewelry of companie

| July 5, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments

For all regalia Vera Brezhneva singer, actress, host and goodwill Ambassador for the UN — added another, the Ambassador of the jewelry company Mercury.

Роскошная Вера Брежнева стала амбассадором ювелирной крмпании

Faith — a perfect embodiment of beauty, femininity, sophistication and style that fully reflects the philosophy of Mercury,

says the company management, which started a good friendship with Brezhnev in 2018.

I have the honour to represent the brand. I like that the basis of each piece lies a gem, my favorite gemstone is the diamond, — says Vera.

Роскошная Вера Брежнева стала амбассадором ювелирной крмпании

Роскошная Вера Брежнева стала амбассадором ювелирной крмпании

Роскошная Вера Брежнева стала амбассадором ювелирной крмпании

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.