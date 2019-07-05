Luxury Vera Brezhnev became the Ambassador of the jewelry of companie
For all regalia Vera Brezhneva singer, actress, host and goodwill Ambassador for the UN — added another, the Ambassador of the jewelry company Mercury.
Faith — a perfect embodiment of beauty, femininity, sophistication and style that fully reflects the philosophy of Mercury,
says the company management, which started a good friendship with Brezhnev in 2018.
I have the honour to represent the brand. I like that the basis of each piece lies a gem, my favorite gemstone is the diamond, — says Vera.