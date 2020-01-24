Lviv city Council rejected the proposal on the allocation of Karpaty land around the stadium “Ukraine”
Andriy Sadovy
Yesterday the Lviv city Council did not support the decision on the allocation of the club “Carpathians” the land of the stadium “Ukraine” in long-term lease, reported on the official website of the club.
The club negatively perceived the news and hint at the possible disappearance of “the Carpathians”.
In turn, the mayor of Lviv Andriy Sadovy wants to consider this issue and to highlight for the club and ground.
“Yesterday a meeting of the session of the Lviv city Council, which considered the question of securing the land around the stadium, where are the “Karpaty”. Very frustrating that not enough votes and the issue was never voted on. You can talk about different things, but “Karpaty” is our football team. Karpaty played in this stadium and will always be. And today, when the club’s in a tough situation, they need help, and not to put the bandwagon. I believe that this unfortunate misunderstanding”, – quotes Garden press service of FC Karpaty.
Stadium “Ukraine”
“I fundamentally insist that the football club “Karpaty” have a legitimate right to continue to perform at this stadium. If the club wishes to carry out reconstruction, we will support it. This is our football club! Now, many football clubs appear, disappear, and “Karpaty” was, is and will be” – emotionally said the mayor.
We will remind, “Karpaty” were planning to carry out reconstruction of the stadium “Ukraine”. He wanted to make football exclusively, reducing the capacity from 28 thousand to 15 thousand