Lviv Derby: scoreless with two penalty kicks and red cards (video)
On Saturday, October 19, matches in Lviv and Zaporozhye continued final round of the first round of the championship of Ukraine on football.
The Championship Of Ukraine. 11-th round
October 19 (Saturday)
Karpaty (Lviv) — “Lions” — 0:0. 8 minutes gutsuliak (“Carpathians”), and in the 75th Pernambuco (“lions”) failed to convert a penalty. Was also removed in the 44th minute Palm (Karpaty) and in the 79th Sabino (“lions”). Youth teams — 3:0.
“Zarya” (Lugansk) — “Desna” (Chernigov) — 2:1 (Lednev, 81, Yurchenko, 85, from a penalty — Degtyarev, 17). The reserves — 6:1.
October 18 (Friday)
“Shakhtar” (Donetsk) — “Spike” (Kovalivka) — 6:0 (Moraes, 5, 61, Linnet, 26, Dodo, 32, Tyson, 43, 45). Youth teams — 3:1.
Shakhtar: Pyatov, Dodo, Cooper, Matvienko, Cipriano, Patrick (Marcos Antonio, 46), Kovalenko, Tete (Marlos, 63), Tyson, Linnet, Moraes (Boyarchuk, 72).
Footballers “Carpathians” and “Lviv” are not encouraging their fans results in the current season, being in the bottom half of the table. Can’t take credit for Roman Sanjar’s charges and Mr Maziar reporting the match. Already in the opening meeting, the arbitrator appointed a penalty in gate “the city”, but Gutsulyak with a “point” could not beat the goalkeeper of the Upright. At the end of the first half of the nominal owners suffered another nuisance for a flagrant foul against the Priymak in the center of the field was removed Palm. After the break a great chance to go ahead was in Lviv, but the ball is Pernambuco from the penalty spot parried leased to Karpaty, Shakhtar Donetsk goalkeeper Kudrik. After another couple of minutes the squads were equalized after a dangerous game by “resident” Sabino, but the score before the final whistle and has not changed. Thus, lions can’t win in the Ukrainian League for six matches (2 draws and 4 losses), but could not score for 541 minutes. But Karpaty managed to break their run of three defeats in a row, that’s just a tie in reporting the match can not be recorded in the asset is the team of Roman Sanjar.
“Dawn” in this season not yet won home matches of the championship of Ukraine, which Luhansk is carried out in Zaporozhye. All went to the fact that the unpleasant series for the wards Victor Skripnik will continue in the match with Desna when the visitors opened the scoring midway through the first half. Kalitvintsev has after filing with the right flank Degtyaryov headed the ball into the corner of the net, scoring the 50th goal of the club Chernihiv in the Ukrainian top flight. After the break, Desna closed on their half of the field, a little thinking about attacking, and in the end paid the price. First Lednev took the ball in the penalty area after a pass from depth and from an acute angle almost “flashed” the goalie, and a few minutes later the goalkeeper Pastes knocked in his own penalty Rusina, who intercepted a pass defender “Gums”, and Yurchenko converted a penalty.
Standings:
1. “Shakhtar” — 33 points (11 matches);
2. “Desna” — 20 (11);
3. Dynamo — 20 (10);
4. Alexandria — 19 (10);
5. Zarya — 19 (11);
6. Kolos — 14 (11);
7. “Dnepr-1” — 11 (10);
8. Mariupol — 10 (10);
9. Karpaty — 9 (11);
10. “Vorskla” — 8 (10);
11. Lviv — 8 (11);
12. “Olympic” — 5 (10).
Scorers: 11 goals — Junior Moraes (Shakhtar); 6 — taison, Marlos (both — Shakhtar), Alexander Filippov (Desna), Bogdan Lednev (“dawn”), 5 — Artem biesiedin (Dynamo); 4 — Carlos de Pena, Victor Tsygankov (both “Dynamo”).
Sunday, October 20, 11-th round of the Premier League closes with the following matches: “Mariupol” — “Dnepr-1”, “Dynamo” — “Alexandria” Olimpik — Vorskla.
