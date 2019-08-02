Lviv — Dynamo: where to watch online matches of 2 Matchday of the championship of Ukraine
On Saturday, August 3, kick off the 2nd round of the championship of Ukraine on football. “Dynamo” after the victory over Karpaty did not return to Kiev and the meeting with the wards Bogdan Blavatsky is being prepared in Lviv. Recall that after the game against Lviv the white-Blues will return to the capital, and on the morning of Monday, August 5, will fly to Belgium where the next day will start in the Champions League qualification match against Brugge.
In Mariupol and Chernigov will join the team who in the opening round suffered a defeat, “Mariupol” and “Alexandria” and “Desna” and “Vorskla”.
Sunday, August 4, Shakhtar Donetsk, who celebrated the first success in an official match under Luis Castro will take in Kharkiv Karpaty. The Pitmen will take to the game in the form of a new model, which will be presented at the Metalist stadium yesterday.
But “Dawn” successfully overcome the first European barrier, will play successfully launched in the Premier League “Dnipro-1” Dmitry Mikhailenko. Who forgot, in the shirt of the club from Dnipro spent my best years in Ukrainian football mentor of Luhansk Viktor Skripnik. And finally, on the capital’s Dynamo arena will face the loser of the first round Olympique de Marseille and won at the start of the participant of Euro cups “the ear”.
By the way, striker of the club from Kovalivka Vladimir Lysenko became the champion of the championship of Ukraine: the 31-year-old has played in the highest national division for the ninth club (he previously defended the colors of Dynamo, Arsenal, Metalist, Volyn, FC Kryvbas, Hoverla, “Sevastopol” and “Olympic”). Eight clubs were represented by Sergey Lezhentsev, Ihor Plotko, Serhiy Kovalets, Yuriy Integers, Serhiy Shishchenko, Vladimir Kovalyuk, Vladimir Ezersky, Igor Skoba, Vladimir Receptions, Pavel Ksenz and Valeriy Fedorchuk.
The Championship Of Ukraine. 2nd round
August 3 (Saturday)
Mariupol — Oleksandriya 17:00 Futbol 2
“Lions” — “The Dynamo” 19:30 “Football 2”
“Desna” — “Shakhtar Donetsk” 19:30 UNIAN
4 Aug (Sunday)
“Olimpik” — “The Ear” 17:00 Football 1
Shakhtar — Karpaty 19:30 Football 1
“Dawn” — “Dnepr-1” 19:30 UNIAN
