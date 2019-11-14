Lyashko danced at the concert of stars of Russian chanson: the network got the video
Ukrainian politician Oleg Lyashko, known for his outrageous antics, Sunday, November 10, visited the Kyiv concert of the Russian singer Lyubov Uspenskaya, known for his support of Putin’s policies.
The concert Lyashko could not go unnoticed. He’s in the audience began to dance with his wife slow dance.
In a network there was video. On YouTube it was published Iri Sosnina.
“Oleg Lyashko and his wife Rosita danced in Kiev, at a concert of Lyubov Uspenskaya. A couple moved by the song “To the only gentle”, — she signed the movie.