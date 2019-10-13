Lyashko on “Laugh Comedian” caused a sensation
New release breaking records for views.
In the first issue of the new season of “Laugh comedian” was attended by popular actor Yuri Great. He presented a number consisting of many parodies of political figures.
The first “under the hand” got Vladimir Zelensky. Moreover, his speech the Great as the President began by taking the place of Yuri Tkach in the chair of the comedian, and then began to kiss Eugene Mishka’s bald head.
Then Yuri walked by Oleg Lyashko. Well, to break a large sum in 50 thousand hryvnias Great managed thanks to the joke about Andrei Paruby, or rather parodies of him when he takes a hit of group “on-On”.