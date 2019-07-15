Lynching: in Philadelphia, a crowd attacked a man hijacked a car with three children inside
A man was killed after a crowd of people beat him with their feet, learning that he stole a car with three children inside.
The dead were 54-year-old Eric hood, which was at odds with the father of the children and had a long history of arrests.
Stealing car with kids inside, occurred at about 21:50 on Thursday near 29th street and Dauphin in Strawberry Mansion, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
According to police, the mother was driving with her three children and stopped to meet with the father of her two children to the pizza shop, leaving the car with the kids inside.
According to police, both the mother and the father ran after the car, managed to catch him and pull the carjacker from the driver’s seat.
The captain of the Department to investigate the murder of Philadelphia police Jason Smith says the children’s father and hood have been at odds.
“Hoodoo managed to escape from the children’s father and to escape through 29th street. It was at this time a crowd of people stopped Huda and knocked him to the ground,” said Smith.
“The crowd kicked and beat Hood until the police arrive. After some time the man lost consciousness,” he added.
Police are investigating video posted on Instagram, and video footage from the scene to identify the people who took part in the beating.
“The video is very clear,” said Smith. He then called on those involved in the incident people to confess.
“I think it’s much better to contact us than we with them,” he said.
The medical examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death a Blessing, and will conduct tests to determine if he was taking drugs.
He had previously been arrested 24 times. The latest arrest dated 2007.
Mother’s children can bring charges that she left them alone in the car, exposing the potential danger.
Police say the parents are cooperating with police. They were interviewed by detectives, after which they were released.