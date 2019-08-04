Lynk & Co announced the prices “charged” sedan

Lynk & Co began selling “charged” version of sedan 03+ superior dynamics Maserati Levante.

As for the technical part, the model 03+ is equipped with a 2.0-liter four-cylinder turbo engine 254 HP of power and 350 Nm of torque. As powertrain uses 8-speed automatic transmission Aisin, which transmits torque to the four wheels.

The appearance of high-performance modifications Lynk & Co 03+ differs from the stock aerodynamic body kit with carbon fiber elements, stylish 19-inch wheels and a unique exhaust and gloss black accents. The interior is replete with dark Alcantara, which is combined with contrasting details yellow.

The novelty is available with Chinese buyers at a price of 26 770 dollarv.

