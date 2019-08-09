Macaulay Culkin made fun of the new home Alone movie funny pics
American actor Macaulay Culkin, star of home Alone movie, potrollit the idea of Disney to reshoot the iconic Christmas picture.
On the personal page in Twitter, the 38-year-old Culkin was featured on a couch, surrounded by dirty dishes. So, according to the actor, and will look sensational “reboot” of the movie “home Alone”.
“That’s how it really will look like an updated “home Alone,” wrote under the actor.
A photo spread through social media and various publics, having gathered over 400 thousand likes and tens of thousands of reposts. The joke became so popular among the followers of Kalkin, which immediately became a meme.
In one of the posts Culkin had also approached Disney with an offer to take him for the lead.
Recall that in the Disney company decided to take up remakes of films that today are called classics. So, new life will present the films “home Alone” and “night at the Museum”. Discusses options to redo and projects such as “diary of a weakling” and “cheaper by the dozen”. The paintings will re-shoot specifically for the platform Disney+, whose launch is expected on November 12.