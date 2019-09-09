Macron apologized to the Prime Minister of Albania for an incident that happened before UEFA Euro 2020 (video)
Albania “looks for” the right anthem
Before the match between France and Albania (4:1), which was held in Paris in the framework of UEFA Euro 2020, there was confusion.
The organizers confused the national anthem of Albania to Andorra.
The players of the Albanian country in the confusion stood for a minute during the execution of unknown composition.
Easy excuse for the French side may be the fact that France is in the same group and with the Albanians, and the Andorrans.
But, this interesting event at the “Stade de France” has not ended.
After the execution of the “Marseillaise” the Albanians, in protest, refused to start the match until you hear the correct national anthem of their country.
In the end, the speaker brought deepest apologies, calling Albania Armenia. Later, the President of France Emmanuel macron apologized to the Prime Minister of Albania EDI Rama in connection with the wrong national anthem before the match France – Albania.