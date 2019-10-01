Macron PACE declared Russia “fundamentally a European country”
The President of France On the Makron “fully” supported the return of the Russian delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE). He said this during a speech at the session of the Assembly. We will remind, on the sidelines of the PACE macron met with former political Oleg Sentsov.
In his opinion, is the return allowed to return “to normal functioning of the Council of Europe”.
“I am sure that Russian people are very close to European people. Russia is fundamentally European”, — he said.
The French President also stressed that otherwise the citizens would be left without the ability to appeal to the European court of human rights that would narrow their rights.
Now it will be possible to solve the conflict in Transnistria, the Caucasus, in Georgia and Ukraine in a diplomatic level.
Recall, speaking PACE, and its President has expressed a regret in connection with the participation of the Ukrainian delegation to the autumn session of the Assablei. While Lillian Pasche expressed the hope that Ukraine will confirm the credentials of the new delegation.
