Macron said about the Ukrainian and Bulgarian gangs in France
In France, the scandal erupted in the center of which was the President of France Emmanuel macron. Thursday, October 31, the magazine Valeurs Actuelles sympathetic to right-wing political forces, published a longer interview with the head of state. It touched the most acute problems facing French society — Islamization and illegal migration.
“I prefer legal immigrants from Guinea and côte d’ivoire compared to illegal Ukrainian and Bulgarian gangs”, — said macron. This is just one of several sentences, which caused sharp criticism in France.
The fact of the interview right publication raises many questions. The Elysee Palace said that the President is extremely important to apply “to all French across all media”.
However, the criticism of Macron sure that this is a controversial interview he needed in order to try to raise their rating at the expense of those who typically support marine Le Pen and her right populist national front. Now the macron is forced to think about the presidential election in 2022, because his approval rating is plummeting, and Le Pen gaining more and more supporters.
According to a recent public opinion poll conducted by the French channel BFMTV, 62% of voters believe “adverse event” victory of the Macron in the presidential elections of 2017. 55% of respondents are disappointed with the actions of the Makron at the head of the state. 80% said that it is two and a half years of his stay at the Elysee Palace did nothing to improve their standard of living and financial situation. More than 70% emphasize that the promises of Macron turn France into a prosperous state with unpopular social and economic reforms failed miserably.
Emmanuel Makron also criticized for its “monarchical style of management”. As a result, only 39% of respondents said they would vote for him in 2022. This is clearly not enough.
