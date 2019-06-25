Macron spoke on the phone with the President of Iran, trying to stop the escalation in the middle East (PHOTOS)

French President Emmanuel macron on Tuesday held a phone conversation with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani. Thereby Paris has tried to prevent further escalation of tensions in the middle East, reports TASS with reference to the Elysee Palace.

“The President of the Republic held talks with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani. This exchange is one of the measures taken by the President to prevent a dangerous escalation in the region”, – said the representative of the presidential office. According to him, the Makron is planning to continue discussions on the issue of Iran’s nuclear program and regional crises with their foreign counterparts at the summit of “Big twenty” in Osaka (Japan) on 28 and 29 June.

Trump has signed on Monday a decree providing for tougher sanctions against Iran. Speaking to reporters, he said that new unilateral measures directed primarily against the head and the spiritual leader of Iran Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. In turn, the U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin subsequently announced that “later this week” in the sanctions list are planned to be introduced and Iranian foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif. Under the sanctions also hit eight commanders of the revolutionary guards (the elite units of the armed forces of Iran), including the General responsible for the destruction of the American reconnaissance unmanned aerial vehicle June 20.

The official representative the Ministry of foreign Affairs of Iran Abbas Mousavi said that Washington imposed restrictions useless and forever close the way for diplomacy. According to him, the us administration is destroying all international mechanisms to maintain peace and stability on the planet.

In turn Donald trump has threatened that “any attack by Iran against any American target will be met with tremendous and overwhelming force”. “In some aspects is superior to [the force] would mean the destruction”, – he added.